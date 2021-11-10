Ansonia

Ansonia Police to Give Update on Investigation Into Woman's Death

Ansonia police are investigating the death of a woman after what they described as a domestic violence incident and said they have arrested the woman’s husband.

Officers responded to the home on Root Avenue in Ansonia around 1:40 p.m. Tuesday, where they found the woman inside with severe injuries.

She was rushed to the hospital where she died of her injuries, police said.

Police initially said a man who was at the home was arrested for his alleged involvement in the incident and they later said the victim and suspect were married.

The names and charges filed have not been released.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available statewide at ctsafeconnect.com or by calling or texting 888-774-2900.

You can also contact local authorities. In the valley, resources are available at The Umbrella Center for Domestic Violence Services at 203-736-9944, 203-789-8104 or 1-888-774-2900 or online here.

Ansonia police will hold a news conference at 11 a.m.

