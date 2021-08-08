Argument at Hamden Bar Leads to Shooting, 1 Injured: PD

An argument at a Hamden bar early Saturday morning led to a shooting and one person was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries, according to police.

Officers were called to the intersection of Dixwell Avenue and Goodrich Street around 12:15 a.m. after getting a report of shots fired.

Shortly after, police said they found a 43-year-old New Haven man on the sidewalk. He had been shot several times and sustained injuries to his chest and hip, they added.

An officer at the scene provided medical assistance before emergency crews arrived and transported the man to Yale New Haven Hospital, authorities said.

Investigators said the man who was shot engaged in a verbal argument with a patron from Chizmo's Bar before the shooting. A projectile also entered the bar and landed in the bar area, they added.

The person who authorities believe is responsible from the shooting fled in a vehicle southbound on Dixwell Avenue, according to police. An arrest is expected soon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Shawn Nutcher at (203) 287-4812.

Mayor Curt Balzano Leng and Police Chief John Sullivan released a statement about the two shootings in Hamden this weekend saying in part, "These incidents are not believed to be random and Hamden Police have several leads they are actively working on."

"Our town, our communities, and our Nation have to come together to stop the gun violence. Lives are tragically being taken away from families and friends - we all need to do better - and we need to work to keep illegal guns out of the hands of criminals," they added in part.