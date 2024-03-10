Armed citizen patrols start in Hartford amid violence concerns

A new controversial armed citizen patrol has launched in Hartford.

Organizers say the people will be legally carrying as they walk around parts of the city where violence has taken a toll.

Though some – including the city’s mayor – are raising concerns about the effort.

In Hartford’s North End on Saturday, a group of people looked to patrol and clean up Garden Street.

“It was important to come out here because we believe that we have to keep the community safe, keep the community clean. And we're doing this by being out here for a few hours, clean up the community, pick up the trash,” said Marcus Long, of Hartford.

Garden Street has seen its share of gun violence including a double homicide in February, which is what prompted the push for civilian armed patrols.

“We are legally armed and we are patrolling,” said Cornell Lewis, the founder of the Self-Defense Brigade. “The people on Garden Street came to us and asked us for help.”

While there did not appear to be open carry – which is banned in Connecticut - organizers previously told us those armed would be licensed and have concealed weapons.

They were part of Minister Cornell Lewis’ Self-Defense Brigade.

“We are not vigilantes. We are a group of people that are disciplined and trained. We go to the shooting range,” said Lewis.

The effort faces opposition including from an anti-violence group and the Hartford mayor.

Mayor Arunan Arulampalam wrote in part:

"Our community has seen so much pain and trauma, and what we need is for those who love this city to do the hard work of healing that pain.”

The mayor added that the city did not need people being trained to walk the streets with guns and trying to take the law into their own hands.

Earlier, there was a talk about gun rights including how to get a permit, safe storage and carry and personal use.

The founder of the brigade says they plan to do the patrols a few times a week.

“We'll be patrolling at night. So it's not just a one-time thing. It's going to be on a consistent basis,” said Lewis.

Organizers argue the patrols are needed and they have plans to expand them to other parts of the city.