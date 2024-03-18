Man arrested for role in $100K theft of jewelry at Bridgeport store

A man has been arrested for his apparent role in an armed robbery that resulted in the theft of nearly $100,000 in merchandise at a Bridgeport store last year.

The police department said they arrested a man in his 30s in connection to a violent armed robbery at ABC Jewelry on Boston Avenue in June 2023.

On June 10, three suspects wearing masks and gloves rushed into the jewelry store with guns and forced three employees into a back room. There, the employees were pistol-whipped and robbed of personal items, police said.

The thieves also stole about $100,000 in mostly gold jewelry after smashing display cases and ripping merchandise off the walls, according to authorities.

The suspects drove off in a getaway car, which has since been recovered and processed by detectives.

As a result of the robbery, one of the employees sustained a head injury and another employee suffered a broken rib, police said.

The police department said they have felony warrants for other suspects involved in the robbery. Two of those people are currently in prison on unrelated charges, and they will be charged in the near future.

The first suspect was arrested on Friday. He and the other suspects have been arrested for numerous other violent crimes in the city.

The investigation remains ongoing.