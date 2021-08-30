Arrest Warrants Reveal Details in New London Teen's Shooting Death

Six months after a New London teenager was shot and killed, police arrested three men in connection to the events leading up to his death.

Ronde Ford, 17, was found dead on Grand Street in New London on Feb. 17. Police say he was shot multiple times. Ford's father, James, identified Ronde as the victim and told NBC Connecticut in February that his son was a football player and an aspiring rapper.

“He was extremely smart, extremely athletic,” said Ford.

On Sunday, police arrested three people in connection to the events that lead to Ford's death. Their arrest warrants are revealing new information about the shooting.

According to the court documents, the shooting was captured on a City of New London camera.

Police said the video shows Ford, a passenger, in a car with three other people on Grand Street. According to an NLPD detective, the car stopped and the driver exited the vehicle. Shortly after the driver exited, Ford can be seen exiting the car and striking the driver with an object, the detective explained in the warrant.

The two, Ford and the driver, continued to struggle until the fight ends with Ford's death. He was shot multiple times, police said.

The driver of the car was seen on camera, according to the warrant, pointing a firearm in a downward motion towards where Ford was believed to be laying on the road. The driver then drove away and out of the camera frame, the detective wrote.

According to the warrant, the two other passengers can be seen on camera fleeing the scene.

Police later learned, through interviews and search warrants, detailed in court documents, that Ford and the two other passengers had allegedly been planning to rob the driver of the car that they were in that evening. According to information in the warrant, the driver was an acquaintance of one of the passengers.

"There was a circumstance or circumstances that led to this terrible situation. Nonetheless there was a life lost," said Chief Brian Wright of the New London Police Department. "And it’s important that people in general or particularly young people understand the consequences of bad choices.”

The two other passengers in the car, identified as Mack Mann and Justice Rodriguez, are now facing several charges including criminal attempt of robbery.

Police also arrested the driver of the car, Franc Gjergjaj. He is facing several charges including carrying a pistol without a permit.

According to the warrant, Ford underwent an autopsy. The cause of death was ruled as gunshot wounds to the neck and extremities with the manner of death ruled as homicide.

“I think the upmost diligence and attention was exercised in collaboration with the states attorney’s office to ensure the applicable charges were applied," said Chief Wright. "What could be done, was done."

Wright said that the police department conducted a thorough investigation.

"It was understood from the very beginning what a terrible situation it was and that a life was lost," said Chief Wright.

Pending any new information, police are not planning on additional arrests at this time.

Mann and Rodriguez appeared in court for the first time Monday. Gjergjaj is scheduled for a court hearing in October.