Arunan Arulampalam declares victory in Hartford mayoral race

Arunan Arulampalam is declaring victory in the Hartford mayoral race.

The capitol city is getting a new mayor for the first time in eight years after incumbent Luke Bronin said he would not seek re-election.

"Over the course of this campaign, so many of you have shared with me your hopes and dreams for this city and I will carry them with me to city hall as a regular reminder of why we fight and who we fight for. I am here to fight for each and every one of you," Arulampalam said.

Five candidates faced off to be the capital city's next mayor and voters say they are glad to cast their ballots - noting the crucial role the next mayor will play in Hartford's future.

A handful of voters trickled into both city hall and the Hartford Public Library right next door this afternoon.

Arulampalam is the CEO of a nonprofit. He won the Democratic primary in September and is the Democratic Party's endorsed candidate.

Michael McGarry, who is a publisher, ran on the Republican ticket. There were also three petitioning candidates: Hartford native and army veteran Giselle Jacobs, Democratic City Council member Nick Lebron and J. Stan McCauley, who has a five-point plan for Hartford.

A sixth candidates, Mark Stewart Greenstein, dropped out of the mayoral race on Oct. 29.

Hartford updated its ballots for Tuesday’s election after some raised concerns about a translation on the ballot that could be confusing for some Spanish-speaking voters.

Some priority issues for voters in Hartford include downtown revitalization, addressing poverty, affordable housing and schools. Residents say they want to see someone who is active in the community and who really listens to constituents.

