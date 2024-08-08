As state considers school cellphone model policy, some districts have already taken action

Kids on their cellphones in classrooms is becoming a major problem and now the state is looking to come up with a model policy to help keep learning time device free.

Some districts are already finding ways to limit the distractions.

“I feel like kids are on their phones and devices way too much,” said Karen Perreault, of Ellington.

Parents and students we talked with are giving a thumbs up to the cellphone policy, which started at Ellington High earlier this year.

“It really does seem to help people focus more because before there was a lot of people just on their phones for a lot of class,” said Logan Takach, an Ellington High senior.

Students can still use them during non-teaching time like in hallways and the cafeteria.

“But anytime there's instruction going on, anytime they're in an organized class, that is time where when they walk into the classroom it goes into an area to be stored and they do not have access to it until they leave,” said Ellington Public Schools superintendent Dr. Scott Nicol.

The middle and elementary schools have similar or even more restrictive rules.

And while it’s too early at the high school to say how the change is affecting student performance, there does seem to be a noticeable difference in classes.

“Anecdotally, feedback from students, parents and teachers, is they're thrilled. They can feel the effects of it. The interactions between teachers and students are much more positive,” said Dr. Nicol.

Other schools in the state - like in Manchester - have tried different ideas including requiring phones to be locked in pouches during the school day.

In Ellington, parents say they can still reach their kids – including in between classes or by calling the office – and that protecting teaching time from smartphone distraction is key.

“It limits their ability to just focus and I really think that it is a problem,” said John Takach of Ellington.

The state Board of Education is expected to vote on a model policy in two weeks.

Governor Lamont has stopped short of calling for a statewide ban and instead says he wants to leave it up to local districts.