Police are investigating after at least three people were shot in Meriden Sunday night.

The incident occurred at approximately 8:30 p.m. in the area of Park Street at Center Street, according to police.

Police said at least three people were identified and treated at hospitals in the area. Injuries appear to be non-life threatening at this time.

Police believe the suspects knew some of the victims.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Simonson at 203-630-6318.