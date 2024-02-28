Beloved motorcyclist killed in Vernon hit-and-run is ID'd; suspect still at-large

Vernon police have identified the victim in a deadly hit-and-run involving four vehicles on Tuesday afternoon.

James Faulkner, 25, was killed when a driver crashed into his motorcycle, according to police. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Condolences are pouring out for Faulkner and his family on social media and a memorial is growing at the crash site. A motorcycle club in Enfield posted a photo on Facebook of Faulkner along with a motorcycle vest, writing, “To our brother, our family. Love forever.”

The crash happened on Prospect Street on Tuesday afternoon, and the driver who police said caused the crash took off running. He’s still at-large as of Wednesday afternoon.

“This morning we’ve been actively working on some leads that have come in overnight, kind of trying to touch base with those people, see what they saw and kind of work together to put back exactly what did happen,” Lt. Robert Marra of Vernon police said.

Marra said two other vehicles were damaged in the crash.

“The car and the motorcycle collided at some point before the intersection, then went into another car that was parked, that car slid out into the middle of the roadway, then it collided into another car,” Marra said.

They continue to search for the missing driver, and said he likely is injured himself.

“We’re concerned about that,” Marra said. “Airbags were deployed, so we’re a little concerned of his wellbeing as well so that’s another reason we want to find who this person is.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Vernon police.