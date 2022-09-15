Berlin Autobody Shop Helps Pay It Forward to Local Veteran

A veteran was surprised with a practically new, free set of wheels and it’s all thanks to an autobody shop in Berlin.

Veteran Richard Linnon has been driving a rundown van for years, taking other veterans to and from appointments, assisting the homeless, and being there for anyone who needs a ride.

“That has 160, 000 on it. It’s done its share of helping people, believe me,” Linnon tells us.

Thursday, that van had taken it’s last ride. Richard, the State Commander for the American Legion, has new wheels.

“They were looking for someone to donate it to and I became the one I guess,” said Linnon.

“It couldn’t go to a nicer guy,” John Meucci, manager of D&L Autobody Shop in Berlin, noted.

Staff from D&L Autobody shop gifted Richard a completely redone 2012 Chrysler Town and Country to honor his never ending work of helping veterans in need.

They towed it from a property during a snowstorm back in February.

“Starting it up and it ended up having 3,000 miles on it, which, in my twenty years of doing it, it was first time ever,” explained Meucci.

John says the owner of the van never came forward. He later found out it was because he had passed away, so his employees got to work, donating their time to fix it up.

In an interesting twist, John found the original owner was a veteran himself.

“It’s like a brand new car. I really don’t want to give it to him, but no, I can’t believe the way it came out. I’m really proud and I know it’ll go to good use,” says Meucci.

John says local businesses helped out too, places like Town Fair Tire, NAPA Auto Parts, and more donated parts to fix the van.

