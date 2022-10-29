Berlin Man Killed in 2-Car Crash in Hartford Early Saturday

A 24-year-old man was killed in a crash in Hartford early Saturday morning, according to police.

The crash occurred in the area of Capitol Avenue and Laurel Street around 2:40 a.m.

Officers found a Nissan Rouge and Ford Fusion had collided at the intersection.

The driver of the Ford, identified as Lucas Vernale, of Berlin, was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The driver and passenger in the Nissan suffered minor injuries and refused medical treatment, police said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.