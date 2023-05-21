Bicyclist Struck by Vehicle on Silas Deane Highway in Rocky Hill

A bicyclist is injured after being struck by a vehicle in Rocky Hill overnight.

Police said the bicyclist was struck on the Silas Deane Highway and the road was closed in both directions from Parsonage Street to Elm Street. It has since reopened.

According to police, the bicyclist was injured in the collision, but the extent of injuries is unknown at this time.

The Mid-State Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating.

