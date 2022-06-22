Bill Murray, Geno Auriemma Will Not Compete at Travelers Celebrity Pro-Am

Actor Bill Murray and UConn women’s basketball head coach Geno Auriemma will not compete in the 2022 Travelers Celebrity Pro-Am Today.

The Travelers Championship Tweeted that Murray and Auriemma are not feeling well and will not be able to participate in today’s Celebrity Pro-Am.

Murray is known for “Saturday Night Live,” “Caddyshack,” “Groundhog Day,” “Ghostbusters,” “What About Bob,” “Lost in Translation” and more.

Who's In the 2022 Travelers Celebrity Pro-Am

Here is a look at who will be taking part.

Chris Berman, ESPN broadcaster

Mike Cavanaugh, UConn men’s hockey coach

Javier Colon, Connecticut native and winner of the inaugural season of NBC’s “The Voice”

Chris Dailey, UConn associate head women’s basketball coach

Dane DeHaan, actor and model, known for HBO’s “Zero Zero Zero,” “The Kid,” “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” and more

Michael Eaves, ESPN broadcaster and anchor of “SportsCenter”

Doug Flutie, 1984 Heisman Trophy winner when he was the quarterback at Boston College. His NFL career includes Chicago, Buffalo, San Diego and New England.

Christopher Jackson, a singer and actor who starred in “Bull” and played George Washington in the original cast of “Hamilton”

Jim Mora, UConn head football coach. Before UConn, he coached at UCLA and in the NFL for the Atlanta Falcons and the Seattle Seahawks

Dan Orlovsky, ESPN football analyst. After his UConn career, he spent 12 seasons in the NFL as a quarterback with the Lions, Texans, Colts and Buccaneers

Nancy Stevens, field hockey coach who spent 30 seasons at UConn

Andre Tippett, NFL player who was with the New England Patriots for 11 seasons

Tim Wakefield, a Major League Baseball player who spent 17 seasons with the Red Sox and won World Series titles in 2004 and 2007.

When Is the Travelers Championship?

The Travelers Championship will take place from June 22 to June 26 at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut.