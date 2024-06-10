Bishop's Orchards in Guilford rebuilds ‘Little Red Barn' destroyed by fire

After a fire destroyed its event space, Bishop’s Orchards in Guilford is preparing to kick off its summer season at the end of June.

A fire on March 30 destroyed the farm’s “Little Red Barn” where they host private and public events, like weekly trivia and live music.

Owner and chief operating officer Sarah Bishop Dellaventura said they lost all of their storage items, like kitchen equipment, tents, and other items they use to host events.

The barn dates back to the 1990s and was referred to as an iconic structure in the community.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

“While it’s a sad sight to see, and it was a really devastating loss for us and for the community, we will come back and we will build something,” said Dellaventura. “Now we have an opportunity to rebuild something that’s more conducive to what we’re doing up here.”

The old barn is currently being torn down, and in its place, a bigger and better barn will be built. It will have restrooms, air conditioning and heat, allowing them to host events all year round.

“We will rebuild. We will be back, we’ll be bigger, better, stronger. It’s what I keep saying, 'life gives you lemons, you make lemonade out of it,” she added.

Another local farm, KB Riding Academy in Madison, offered to tear down Bishop’s barn and use the salvaged wood to repair their own horse barn that burned in a fire back in May.

“Currently they’re tearing it down, piece by piece because it’s being salvaged. We were connected with another farm who suffered a barn loss as well back in the beginning of May through our insurance company,” Dellaventura added. “We just know that no matter what, going to another farmer in general, that it’s going to good use. Again, for us on the insurance side, it was a huge cost savings for us to have it taken down at no cost, and a little barter for farm-to-farm community.”

As for the cause, Dellaventura said it was the spontaneous combustion of stain rags that started the blaze. She said they had just renovated their retail farm market and were staining wood for displays.

“Unfortunately, a stain rag was left behind and is spontaneously combusted and that’s how the fire started. So, if you have a stain rag at home, are building at home, from our family to yours…douse them in water, make sure they are soaked and put into a container of whatever because it’s a real thing.”

The summer season kicks off at Bishop’s on June 25 with drag queen bingo.

“The food sheds will be there, we’ll still be serving up our food, and have the beer and the wine going, so, it’ll be great,” she added.

She hopes the community will come out and support them now more than ever.

“After the past couple years, going through a drought and really hot weather, then last year we lost so many nights up here that we had to close because of the amount of rain we had, and now with the fire to start our season off, we urge people to come out and support us. Bring your family, bring your friends, it’s a great place for all ages to be.”