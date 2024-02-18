Black History Month events celebrate Chester civil rights leader, acknowledge wrongs of the past

A series of events were held across the state Saturday as part of Black History Month. They focused on honoring an accomplished judge and politician and the continued pursuit of social justice.

“She had an incredible career in public service,” Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz-(D) Connecticut, said.

A trailblazing career that defined Judge Constance Baker Motley. She was the first Black female federal district judge and a prominent civil rights attorney, arguing cases before the Supreme Court.

Motley was honored with a commemorative stamp from the postal service as part of its Black Heritage series. Her family thrilled to see the recognition happening.

“We never thought this would happen. We never believed this day would ever come and it’s truly an honor,” Constance Royster, Motley’s niece, said.

An event honoring her happened in Chester where Motley owned a home.

“She’s very well-known and established in this community,” Royster said.

From the pursuit of social justice to acknowledging the wrongs of the past. Yale University opened an exhibit at the New Haven Museum called Shining Light on Truth. It highlights the role of enslaved and free Black people in shaping the Elm City and Yale.

“We have been survivors, pioneers, and visionaries and contributors to this culture beyond what we did as enslaved people,” Denise Manning Keyes Page of Madison said.

This includes archives celebrating Black resistance and community building. The descendants of people profiled in the exhibit say it’s an important step in educating the public about the past.

“We have been here contributing in a significant way for a very, very long time and this exhibit shows that,” Page said.

That exhibit at the New Haven Museum will be available for viewing free of charge through the summer of this year.