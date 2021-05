The Block Island Ferries are cancelled on Saturday due to the weather and adverse sea conditions, according to officials.

The High Speed and Traditional Ferries are both cancelled, they added.

One to two inches of rain already fell so far on Saturday and more rain and chilly temperatures are in the forecast.

If you need more information, you can call the reservation office at 1-866-783-7996.

The ferries are expected to resume tomorrow.