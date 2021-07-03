Boil Water Order Lifted in Windham, Willimantic

A boil water advisory that was in effect for people in Windham and Willimantic has been lifted, according to town officials.

The advisory was issued after a major water main break Thursday night. It was lifted on Saturday morning.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The break happened behind United Abrasives on Boston Post Road, according to the North Windham Fire Department.

Residents in the area were being told to boil their water or use bottled water for drinking or cooking.

The town sent samples to a lab to have them tested and said the boil water order has been lifted, according to Superintendent of Windham Water Works Michael Turgeon.

Turgeon said the advisory was precautionary. Thursday night’s break has been isolated, water pressure has returned and the boil water order has been lifted.