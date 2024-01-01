Bottle and can deposit doubles on Jan. 1.

The bottle deposit fee increased from five cents to 10 cents on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. For example, the fee on a 24-pack of bottles and cans increased from $1.20 to $2.40.

For some, like Judi Byrne, from Newington, the increase is not a big deal since her family always returns them.

“We think it's worth it. I don't mind paying the 10 cents. We get the 10 cents back, so it's fine. So today, we made a little bit of money. I mean, I can't believe it was $6,” Byrne said as she returned bottles to the Stew Leonard’s in Newington.

But others like Donna Rumery, from Berlin, said returning the bottles and cans for five cents never seemed worth the trouble. But now, she might consider it since the fee is doubling.

“That's ridiculous, quite honestly. Five seemed reasonable. And we recycle. So, I don't come back here with my cans and bottles to get anything back. We just recycle and not get anything for it. So, I don't know, maybe now I'm going to collect my cans,” said Rumery.

The "bottle bill" began in 1980.

In 2021, the state put the surcharge on the small 50-milliliter liquor bottles that cannot be returned.

In 2023, the state expanded its list of what qualifies for the bottle deposit to include more sports drinks, energy drinks and juices.