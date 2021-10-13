Bridgeport Fire Department Offers Free Smoke Detectors To Residents

The Bridgeport Fire Department is reminding residents “smoke alarms save lives” by offering free smoke and carbon monoxide detectors for those who need them.

For the month of October, fire departments across the state are observing Fire Prevention Month by educating residents on the importance of having a fire alarm in their residence, as well as having a plan on what to do in case of a fire.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

“We see some terrible instances of fire damage that may have been extinguished sooner if residents had a smoke alarm. Our mission is to protect our residents and having a smoke detector is one of the prevention measures,” said Fire Chief Lance Edwards in a press release.

October is Fire Prevention Month!#Bridgeport residents are eligible to have free smoke alarms installed in their homes at no charge!https://t.co/0e3PoYwfGf#FirePrevention #BFD #SmokeAlarms pic.twitter.com/puWx21IcrY — Bridgeport Fire Dept (@BridgeportFire) October 13, 2021

All Bridgeport residents are eligible to have the smoke alarms installed into their homes free of charge by the fire department. Homeowners must be present at the time of installation.

“We’ve installed over 75,000 smoke detectors and helped evacuate over one-hundred people from an actual fire that has occurred in their home,” said Edwards.

Currently, both one-, two- and three-family dwellings in the City of Bridgeport are eligible to have smoke and carbon monoxide alarms installed in their homes.

For more information to request a free smoke alarm, residents can contact bridgeport.fire@bridgeportct.gov or visit their website.