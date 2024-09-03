Bridgeport

Bridgeport man arrested for chasing after roommates with gun: police

By Angela Fortuna

A man has been arrested after he allegedly chased his roommates down the street with a gun while making threats in Bridgeport.

The police department said they responded to Helen Street just before 4 a.m. on Saturday.

Responding officers learned that a man who was subleasing a bedroom had threatened his roommates and chased after them with a firearm.

Authorities said they executed a search warrant in the man's bedroom and found two handguns. He's a convicted felon and isn't allowed to possess firearms, according to police.

The man was located and arrested shortly after the incident. He faces charges including criminal possession of a firearm, threatening with a firearm, risk of injury to a child and breach of peace.

The investigation remains ongoing.

