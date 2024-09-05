Bridgeport woman celebrates 107th birthday with family and friends

Sept. 3, 2024 will forever be Anna Freibott Day in Milford.

A Bridgeport woman celebrated her 107th birthday surrounded by family and friends on Tuesday.

To mark the occasion, Mayor Anthony Giannattasio came out to the Civita Care Center at West River and he issued a proclamation to mark the momentous day.

It reads, "[Anna Freibott] has witnessed many historical events, technological advancements and social changes over the course of her 107 remarkable years. Her passion and gift of art has brought joy to so many and will continue to for many years to come."

"She has loved and nurtured her family and has enjoyed the company of good friends. May each of Anna's days be filled with continued peace, laughter, joy and creativity," the proclamation reads.