Bristol diner closed until further notice after getting hit by car – again

A Bristol diner is closed until further notice after getting struck by a car for a second time this year.

Palma's Diner posted a picture of what appears to be a white SUV that crashed into their restaurant on Friday.

Back in January, a stolen police vehicle crashed into the diner and caused extensive damage. Palma's Diner reopened in April after completing months of necessary repairs.

"The craziness never seems to end!" the diner said.

No one was hurt and the damage isn't overly severe, according to the diner.

They said there's work that needs to be done to get the front door functioning, and they will be closed until further notice.