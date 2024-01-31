Bristol man accused of sexually assaulting girl in his care thousands of times: warrant

Warning: Some of the details in this story may be disturbing.

A Bristol man is accused of sexually assaulting a child in his care thousands of times over several years.

According to an arrest warrant, the victim told police it started in 2004 when she was taken into Department of Children and Families (DCF) custody and put in a home with Roger Barriault.

She told investigators he assaulted her up to 4,000 times over the span of about 10 years. The girl also said Barriault got her pregnant when she was 13 years old, the warrant states.

Bristol Police Roger Barriault

The girl's lawyer told NBC Connecticut that Barriault and his wife applied for, and were granted guardianship of her through the probate court. The lawyer alleges that months later, the victim gave birth and was "raped nearly daily...from the time she was 13 to about 20 years old."

The girl was about 9 years old when the alleged sexual assaults started, according to authorities. She is 28 years old now, her lawyer said.

DCF maintains that Barriault never acted as the girl's foster parent, and the child was never placed into his home.

Barriault faces charges including first-degree sexual assault and risk of injury to a minor.