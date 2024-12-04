Bristol police consider use of red light cameras to reduce crashes

Tackling traffic concerns with technology. The Bristol Police Department is looking at installing red light cameras at certain intersections to reduce crashes and deaths.

“There’s a lot of speeding. I’ve witnessed it myself. I live in Bristol here. I’m on the main thoroughfares often and I see it,” Bill Campion, of Bristol, said.

Traffic concerns are top of mind for people living in Bristol. Many want to see action to reduce reckless driving.

“We want less obviously. I’m not sure how you’re going to go about that,” Susan Paulauskas, of Bristol, said.

That’s a common complaint Bristol Police Chief Mark Morello said his department has heard.

Morello said they department has beefed up officer enforcement which led to more than 660 motor vehicle arrests and nearly 1,800 written warnings so far this year. This is double the numbers from last year.

“The public has been pretty outspoken and made their concerns clear. The men and women of the Bristol Police Department have responded,” Morello said.

But Morello said his officers can only do so much dealing with traffic when they have other calls to respond to.

That’s why his department is looking at installing red light cameras at intersections with the highest number of crashes to complement the work of officers.

“That way we can go ahead and focus our efforts on other complaints of traffic violations in other areas,” Morello said.

But during a city ordinance committee meeting Tuesday, some neighbors were skeptical about the cameras that could result in fines if drivers run red lights.

“I’m not sure that cameras watching us at all times, some third party reviewing it is the best way to go,” Paulauskas said.

Others are keeping an open mind.

“If it’s a useful tool, managed correctly, it could help our police force greatly,” Campion said.

Morello said he understands the community’s questions, saying there will be a public hearing about this in the future to address any concerns.

“It’s an unknown factor and what we hope to do is educate people on the topic. Bring in experts from the field,” he said.