Bristol

Bristol police consider use of red light cameras to reduce crashes

By Jeremy Chen

NBC Connecticut

Tackling traffic concerns with technology. The Bristol Police Department is looking at installing red light cameras at certain intersections to reduce crashes and deaths.

“There’s a lot of speeding. I’ve witnessed it myself. I live in Bristol here. I’m on the main thoroughfares often and I see it,” Bill Campion, of Bristol, said.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Traffic concerns are top of mind for people living in Bristol. Many want to see action to reduce reckless driving.

“We want less obviously. I’m not sure how you’re going to go about that,” Susan Paulauskas, of Bristol, said.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

That’s a common complaint Bristol Police Chief Mark Morello said his department has heard.

Morello said they department has beefed up officer enforcement which led to more than 660 motor vehicle arrests and nearly 1,800 written warnings so far this year. This is double the numbers from last year.

“The public has been pretty outspoken and made their concerns clear. The men and women of the Bristol Police Department have responded,” Morello said.

Local

Monroe 19 mins ago

Pickup truck crashes into pole after sliding on black ice in Monroe

UConn 39 mins ago

Freshman Sarah Strong scores 22 points to lead No. 2 UConn past Holy Cross 88-52

But Morello said his officers can only do so much dealing with traffic when they have other calls to respond to. 

That’s why his department is looking at installing red light cameras at intersections with the highest number of crashes to complement the work of officers.

“That way we can go ahead and focus our efforts on other complaints of traffic violations in other areas,” Morello said.

But during a city ordinance committee meeting Tuesday, some neighbors were skeptical about the cameras that could result in fines if drivers run red lights.

“I’m not sure that cameras watching us at all times, some third party reviewing it is the best way to go,” Paulauskas said.

Others are keeping an open mind.

“If it’s a useful tool, managed correctly, it could help our police force greatly,” Campion said.

Morello said he understands the community’s questions, saying there will be a public hearing about this in the future to address any concerns.

“It’s an unknown factor and what we hope to do is educate people on the topic. Bring in experts from the field,” he said.

This article tagged under:

Bristol
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us