Bruce Springsteen Postpones Mohegan Sun Performance Due to Illness

Bruce Springsteen And The E Street Band Perform At Climate Pledge Arena

Bruce Springsteen has postponed his show at Mohegan Sun this weekend due to illness.

The concert with Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band was scheduled for Sunday at the Mohegan Sun Arena at 7:30 p.m.

Due to illness, the show has been postponed.

According to a post on social media, Bruce Springsteen said they are working on a date to reschedule the show.

Anyone with tickets should hold onto them because they will be valid for the rescheduled date.

Just days before he was supposed to perform in Connecticut, Bruce Springsteen also postponed a show in Ohio for the same reason.

The Boss was supposed to perform at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, on Thursday night.

