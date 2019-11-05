Bush Sisters Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush to Speak in Clinton Today

The former first daughters will speak about their book, “Sisters First.”

Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush are coming to Connecticut today to talk about their new picture book, “Sisters First.” 

The book by the two former first daughters celebrates the bond between sisters, according to a posting on the RJ Julia Bookseller website.  

Their talk, a R.J. Julia Booksellers event, takes place at The Morgan School in Clinton at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 12. 

The daughters of former President George W. Bush and former First Lady Laura Bush will “share personal stories and universal revelations during this celebration of sisterhood and all of the complicated, messy, hilarious, life-defining moments that accompany it,” according to the event listing.

Lauren Weisberger, the author of “The Devil Wears Prada,” will moderate. 

The price of a ticket is $27, plus tax and includes admission for one attendee and one signed copy of “Sisters first.” 

You can also buy one companion ticket for $10 plus tax, which admits one attendee, and that person must accompany a standard admission ticket. 

To learn more about the book and/or to buy tickets, see the R.J. Julia Bookseller website. 

 

