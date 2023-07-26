Businesses by the river welcome customers back after weeks of rain

If you have been outside, you know it doesn't take long to feel hot and uncomfortable. But there are many places to cool off, especially as businesses by the river recover after all the rain and flooding.

That was the case in Canton at Collinsville Canoe and Kayak. Many people were there beating the heat.

It comes as temperatures climb and as the Farmington River starts to calm down.

"We're boat people. We spend a lot of time on the water," said Jackie Elmer of Narragansett, Rhode Island.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

When it's this hot out, you're not going to keep these out-of-staters away from the river.

"For us, if we're going to have fun, it's going to be on the water," Elmer said.

This group of canoers traveled to Connecticut from California and Rhode Island to visit family. They spent the morning at Collinsville Canoe and Kayak - a place that was happy to see customers again after weeks of heavy rain and flooding.

"When the water level gets too high behind us here on the river, it's difficult for us to people out there safely," said Melissa Post, manager at Collinsville Canoe and Kayak.

To keep people safe and off the water, Post said they stopped renting their canoes and kayaks. This lasted about 10 days, which Post said hurt them financially.

"Rentals is a huge part of our summer season. It definitely impacted our rentals, and it also impacted our kids programs," Post said.

But with lower water levels and a calmer river, rentals opened back up this past week, though it was limited to just kayaks. But now, people can take out whatever floats their boat: a kayak, canoe or paddle board.

"What did we come out for? Daddy's birthday! So, we decided to go out on the river to celebrate. We were glad that it was open, and we would be able to celebrate out here," said Erin Yeomans of Canton.

Another summer spot is hoping to celebrate with customers this week is Farmington River Tubing.

Given the wet weather and rapid currents, they've had to close for several weeks, but are hoping to welcome people back Thursday.

"This is unprecedented. You know, it normally rains and then the rain waters flow off within a couple of days, but this has just been an extended closure," said Jeremy Harriden, manager of Farmington River Tubing.

Harriden said he will be checking to make sure conditions are safe Thursday morning. If it is, it will open at 11 a.m. He recommends calling before making the drive.

At Collinsville Canoe and Kayaks, boats can be rented everyday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.