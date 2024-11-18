Busy time for firefighters in Connecticut with home, brush fires

It’s been a busy few days for firefighters.

They’ve been putting out flames in homes and by the side of major highways.

Flames damaged several units at a condo complex in Bloomfield on Sunday.

“We've received a call for a report of fire. Upon arrival, started seeing heavy smoke in the air. Once we got here, heavy flames were showing from one of the condo units,” Blue Hills Fire Department Chief Willie Jones said.

Thankfully, the fire chief says everyone was able to get out safely on Barry Circle.

But upwards of ten people won’t be able to stay in their homes for now.

And this was just one of the calls in Bloomfield this weekend.

“It has been a busy weekend for actually both departments,” Jones said.

Bloomfield Center Fire knocked down a fire that burned a chicken coop and then created a large brush fire.

It comes amid dry conditions in the state and dozens of fires, including in Plainville on Sunday.

Flames got so close to I-84, some lanes had to be closed.

Until the state receives a soaking rain, firefighters are urging everyone to be careful.

“Brush fires are definitely a concern with the, you know, dry weather,” Jones said. “We obviously suggest people don’t open burn or camp fires or fire pits or anything like that.”

As for the condo fire in Bloomfield, we’re told the people who can’t stay in their homes are receiving help and the fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause.