Capital City Celebrates 2nd Annual Back-to-School Extravaganza

With Hartford Public Schools back in session on Monday, the capital city made sure students have what they need to be prepared.

This year marked the second annual Back-to-School Extravaganza; a one-stop-shop for Hartford families to grab food, clothes and school supplies.

"Oh, last year we had about 2,000 people," said Jendayi Scott-Miller, Director of Angel of Edgewater.

Scott-Miller's non-profit tackles food insecurity in the greater Hartford area. With the school year fast approaching, she and community partners came back to host it again.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"You know there's so many different hurdles that families have. We want to make it easier, especially after so many places have been closed since Covid," said Scott-Miller.

From supplies to fresh produce to clothes, families had all day to stock up.

"We have everything from shelf stable milk to creamer to cereal, peanut butter, some canned vegetables, cleaning products," said Jan Young, Director of Midwest Foodbank New England.

Young joined forces with Scott-Miller at the end of last year. Today, her organization is partnered with nearly 100 agencies, providing food to people in need at no cost.

On Saturday, an 87-year-old woman stood in line to get herself a backpack as she plans to take classes at Clear Connection in Windsor.

"I love it, this is nice," said Candida Matos of Hartford.

The line wrapped around the lot with kids in all grade levels and mothers eager to get those classroom essentials.

"I really haven't gotten that stuff yet. So, the school supplies stuff will really help," Iyofemy Coley of Hartford.

While they did their back-to-school shopping, there were performances, music, and bounce houses for kids to enjoy and free lunch sponsored by Hartford restaurant Chef Walt's.

As one of the largest back-to-school initiatives in the capital city, it was clear community partners came determined to set Hartford families up for success.