Cash5 player is second $100,000 jackpot winner of the year

There was a $100,000 Cash5 winner in Connecticut on Wednesday.

The winning numbers were 2-10-15-27-28.

The ticket was sold at Express Fuels & Food Mart at 25 Mill Plain Road in Danbury.

This is the second Cash5 jackpot winner of the year.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

There was also a $100,000 winner on Jan. 2.

The winning numbers were 3-4-6-11-25.

The ticket was sold at Sully`s Mobil Mart at 382 Vauxhall St. in New London, according to the Connecticut Lottery.