Chase Avenue in Waterbury has reopened after a serious crash closed it briefly on Saturday.

Police said there was a serious crash near 300 Chase Avenue around 1:30 p.m. and the road was closed for an investigation. The road has since reopened.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Authorities have not released any other details about the crash.