Cheshire Animal Control ordered to implement changes after concerning allegations

Cheshire Animal Control will have to implement changes after the Connecticut Department of Agriculture noted violations of several statutory and regulatory requirements.

In a statement, DoAg officials said concerning allegations were raised about the facility, and an investigation revealed the need for changes in management and oversight, improvements in training, enhancements in animal care protocols, needed facility repairs and monthly progress reports documenting the improvements.

The town of Cheshire agreed to implement changes outlined in a consent order that took effect on Dec. 24. The shelter has until January 2029 to make necessary upgrades.

The consent order notes soaking wet floors and dogs in need of grooming, with one of them having obvious hair loss and red skin. Investigators also observed a mouse infestation, an odor of urine and a lot of clutter.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Dog food could be seen on the wet floors, outside of their required storage containers, according to the order. It was also noted that there isn't a set-up quarantine area at the facility, which is required for a facility of its size.

Animals at the dog pound were also placed in cages that were too small, and didn't meet minimum size requirements, while primary enclosures were cleaned, the order reads.

The goal of the consent order is to ensure the facility and its operations are brought into full compliance, according to officials.

The Department of Agriculture said they will continue monitoring the animal control facility on a monthly basis to make sure all corrective actions are met.

"We appreciate the cooperation of the Town of Cheshire in addressing these important issues, and we remain dedicated to maintaining transparency throughout this process. We are confident that these steps will help ensure that the animals housed at the facility receive the care they deserve and that the facility operates in full compliance with state regulations," a CT DoAg spokesperson said in a statement.

NBC Connecticut has reached out to Cheshire Animal Control but has not yet heard back.

You can read the consent order in its entirety below.