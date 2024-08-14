CHFA warns of housing voucher solicitation scam in Connecticut

The Connecticut Housing Finance Authority is warning residents about a new scam online.

The scam reportedly falsely promotes the Housing Choice Voucher Program as being open for applications. Officials said the scam is being distributed in printed and electronic fliers that are being shared on social media. It has a fabricated Section 8 logo and says the submission dates for the application is from August 1 through August 28.

According to officials, the flier doesn't specifically mention CHFA, however, there was a similar scam in June. During that scam, people visited the CHFA office to submit applications in person.

Investigators said the fraudulent fliers also urge applicants to provide personal information through a website and encourages them to apply now.

CHFA emphasizes that they have not created any program for housing vouchers and it does not endorse any such solicitations.

Anyone who paid a fee or provided personal information to a fraudulent site should file a police report and also complaint with the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection Complaint Center, the Connecticut Attorney General Antitrust and Government Program Fraud Department and the Federal Trade Commission.

For residents looking for assistance through the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program, you are encouraged to contact your local public housing authority to see if they are accepting applications for Section 8 housing or how you can get on a waiting list. There is not a fee to join a waiting list.