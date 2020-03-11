Choate Rosemary Hall to Extend Spring Break, Conduct Remote Learning Due to COVID-19 Concerns

Choate Rosemary Hall in Wallingford is extending its spring break due to COVID-19 concerns and said it plans to conduct remote learning once students return.

The school said they are delaying the opening of school for the spring term and will have an extended break through Tuesday, March 24.

All healthy, asymptomatic faculty members should report to work as planned on March 23 where they will go through training on remote learning options, according to school officials.

Remote learning will begin for students and faculty on Wednesday, March 25 and will continue through at least Friday, April 3.

"Depending on the teacher and course, remote learning will include some combination of synchronous online teaching and learning via videoconferencing tools, asynchronous instruction through Canvas or other course management systems, and individual homework or other assignments that students complete on their own," Choate Rosemary Hall Head of School Alex Curtis said.

Specific information about individual courses will be available on March 25.

At this point, school officials anticipate the campus will reopen for boarding students on Sunday, April 5. The school's normal program is expected to resume on April 6.

All school-sponsored travel, as well as activities and events on campus are also suspended until at least April 6.

For more details about the school's extension of spring break or the remote learning, click here.