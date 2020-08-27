CIAC to Give Update on Fall Sports Plan

CIAC will hold a news conference to discuss their updated Fall Sports Plan Thursday morning.

The CIAC originally released a plan for fall football but then hit pause in response to concerns from the state Department of Public Health over contact sports.

The meeting lasted more than two hours over Zoom. The purpose of the meeting was for the CIAC to gain a better understanding for the change in the DPH's position regarding fall sports.

The 10:30 a.m. conference will be held at the CIAC offices on Realty Drive in Cheshire.

This conference comes after the chair of the Connecticut High School Football Coaches Association confirmed high school football was back on in Connecticut this fall.

On Wednesday the CIAC published a new fall sports plan that stated all fall sports, including football, will begin on August 29. All sports will be limited to low risk conditioning and non-contact skill work through September 20, and will take place is cohorts no larger than 10.