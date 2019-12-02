Clearing Snow is Rewarding, Exhausting Work for Conn. Plow Drivers

It is not always easy to keep up with Mother Nature, especially when the snowflakes continue to fall over the course of several days. But many Connecticut plow truck drivers were able to clear their respective areas of most snow and sleet by early afternoon on Monday following the first snowfall of the season.

While most people were asleep in the early morning hours on Monday, an army of plow drivers were well into the work day all over the state, including Chris Royster of Vernon who also works for C&C Roofing Company.

“We went out about two o’clock last night,” said Royster, who admits his job is not always glamorous. “It was wet and sloppy,” he said.

The job of a plow driver can be grueling and rarely does it consist of an eight hour work day. But, Royster said, there is the financial benefit. “I love it. That’s pennies from heaven right here,” he said, looking at the falling snowflakes. “I love it.”

There was a 2 a.m. wake-up call on Monday for Randy Palko of Willington. “When it starts, you stay with it. If you get a lull at night, maybe you can go home and get a little shut-eye, but normally you want to stay with it so you don’t get behind,” said Palko, who has been a plow driver for two decades and also works for Randy’s Trucking Company.

At Napa Auto Parts of Tolland, most of Monday’s customers were plow drivers who were making sure their trucks could keep on clearing whatever precipitation was falling from the sky.

“It’s a different kind of business,” said store employee Christian Nelson. “They’re probably going to get some rest and then come in later and fix whatever their plows need and get prepared for tonight or tomorrow.”