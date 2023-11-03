CNG and SCG customers could see bills go up if rate increase is approved

Connecticut Natural Gas (CNG) and Southern Connecticut Gas (SCG) customers could see an increase in their gas bill if a proposed rate hike is approved.

CNG and SCG, two of United Illuminating's natural gas subsidiaries, have filed applications with the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) to request a distribution revenue increase of 9% and 19%, respectively.

According to UI, CNG is requesting $19.8 million and SCG is asking for $40.6 million in additional revenue. Rate proceedings are expected to span the course of the next year.

If their applications are approved, the average CNG customer could see their bills increase by 4% and SCG customers could see a 9% increase over their current bills. UI said the increases would amount to between $7 and $13.50 a month, respectively.

The rate hikes would go into effect Nov. 1, 2024, if approved. It's the first time in several years that these two natural gas companies have requested a rate increase, according to UI.

A UI spokesperson said CNG and SCG are proposing a low-income discount rate to "minimize impact on financially disadvantaged customers." They're also hoping to hire more full-time employees.

“I am proud of our companies’ strong commitment to ensuring all our customers enjoy reliable service, and I also recognize building a gas utility of the future means we must do more than we’ve done in the past,” said Al Langland, vice president of engineering and operations at CNG and SCG. “That’s why we’re proposing a plan that enhances customer service by expanding our union workforce; upgrades our infrastructure to prevent methane leaks; and accelerates sustainability efforts by pioneering pilot technologies."

CNG serves 25 municipalities and about 185,000 customers in central Connecticut. SCG serves 24 municipalities and about 208,000 customers along or near the shoreline.