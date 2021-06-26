Community Comes Out For West Hartford Pride Celebration

There was pure joy in West Hartford with one common theme: Love wins.

There were flags, hats, balloons and rainbows with live music and crafts for the entire family.

Saturday was just the latest opportunity in the state for people to offer their support for the LGBTQ+ community.

"It means you're welcome here, it means there's no reason to hide any piece of who you are," said West Hartford Pride co-chair Johanna Schuvert.

There were 35 local vendors on hand. Several speakers took to the stage to discuss the advancements Connecticut has made throughout the last year, but they say there is still work to do.

In addition to West Hartford's celebration, the Pride Planning Committee collected food for the town's food pantry.

"It feels like representation, it's inclusivity, it's celebration, it's love. That's what it feels like, it feels like love," said Jamie Roderick of West Hartford.