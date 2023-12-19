Community helps clean up beloved Killingly light display damaged by storm

Amarante's Winter Wonderland in Dayville was forced to close after Monday's storm wreaked havoc. Two trees came down and damaged the giant light display.

The Amarante family has invited the community to walk through the 200,000 light display at their Killingly home since 2010. They accept donations for charity and hope that the light display brings Christmas cheer to the community.

When fierce winds and pouring rain swept through Connecticut Monday, two large trees crashed down on the property and damaged the light display.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

"For this to happen, it was almost devastating to us," said Daniel Amarante. "What a mess."

But the family was not left with that feeling for long. Word spread about the damage and the community showed up. Local business owners, neighbors, people from other towns all came out to the property to help restring lights and clean up debris.

"The community came together in just an overwhelming way," said Amarante.

As long as they get power back, the family hopes to reopen the winter wonderland Wednesday.