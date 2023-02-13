Waterbury

Community Speaks Out After Video Captures Violent Struggle Between Waterbury PD, Suspect

By Matt Austin

NBC Connecticut

Community members spoke out after a video captured Waterbury Police in a violent struggle with a suspect.

And on Monday, the chief was on hand to walk people through the events from earlier this month.

“How do we change and fix these things going forward?” one community member asked.

People took part in a conversation about building trust between the community and Waterbury Police.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

And it comes after a video captured police using force while taking a suspect into custody earlier this month.

What the footage doesn’t show is that investigators say the man had not been cooperating, was carrying a loaded gun and is possibly linked to multiple shootings.

“It’s really important for us to make sure people have the information. The police department, the city is transparent,” Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo said.

Local

PFAS 4 hours ago

Feds Grant CT Nearly $19 Million to Address Contaminants Like PFAS in Drinking Water

New Jersey 4 hours ago

Local Advocates Weigh In on New Jersey Teen Suicide

Waterbury police arrested a man Thursday afternoon while investigating a report of a man loading a firearm and causing a disturbance.

Police provided details about what unfolded that day as they tried to answer peoples' questions and concerns. Previously, the department had met with the NAACP.

“We realized it was warranted but you are still left with those perceptions versus reality feelings and you’re feeling some kind of way. How do I explain that to myself? How do I explain that to my community?” said Wendy Tyson-Wood, Greater Waterbury NAACP president.

The NAACP says it’s had a long-standing relationship with the police department. Something that is being tested now.

“It’s strained. It’s very strained,” Tyson-Wood said.

Some say their issues with the department go beyond just this one case.

Police say while they’re invested in building bonds, people need to raise concerns.

“We try to take the community’s input into the way we operate because ultimately it is their needs we’re trying to care for,” Spagnolo said.

Those involved say this conversation about building trust does not end after Monday’s forum. More community events are being planned.

This article tagged under:

Waterbury
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us