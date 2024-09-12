Concerning post from elementary school parent prompts lockdown in Bristol

An elementary school parent has been arrested after allegedly writing a concerning social media post and showing up at Hubbell Elementary School in Bristol on Wednesday.

Bristol police said they responded to the elementary school located on West Washington Street after being notified of several alarming social media posts by a parent.

Authorities said the parent, David Arroyo Jr. of New Britain, wrote on the school parent portal about his dissatisfaction with the school administration's handling of an issue.

Later in the day, Arroyo called 911 and told officers to respond to the elementary school for an emergency. He posted a video of the interaction on Facebook.

When officers responded to the elementary school, they found that Arroyo was in the parking lot. The school was placed in lockdown, according to police.

The police department said staff members were alarmed and frightened by the parent's presence at the school after the Facebook post.

Arroyo was arrested and faces breach of peace charges. The incident is under investigation.