Conn. State Campgrounds Officially Open for the Season

Now all campers can make their way to Connecticut’s campgrounds and not just those with RVs, as has been the case since the beginning of the month.

If you plan on camping here, make sure you pack more than your tent. Bring a mask, too.

Changes have been made to campgrounds and certain requirements are in place during the pandemic.

“I’ve been in thunderstorms up here, rainstorms. It’s rough on the back, but you know what you’ve got to rough it sometimes,” said David Sciarra.

Sciarra has fond memories camping at Black Rock State Park in Watertown and hopes to do so again soon now that camping in a tent is allowed again at Connecticut state parks.

“Yeah, I checked into it with the ranger the other day. He said you have to call by appointment and stuff, so I’m probably going to do it when the weather calms down a little bit,” he said.

Like others we spoke to, Sciarra thinks social distancing outdoors is time well spent.

“I think that camping is a great alternative to other gatherings. I just think the bathrooms would have to be cleaned and people would have to take proper precautions,” said Molly Depaiva of Thomaston.

Jeffrey Thompson is one of the state parks' maintenance staff, who has been working hard to get the campground reopened.

“It’s been kind of a lot of work prepping the park, but it’s going to be a lot more exciting when a lot more people come.”

State officials say staff has been trained to thoroughly clean bathrooms and they’ll be enforcing other social distance guidelines.

“Before you use a bathroom, you have to wear a mask because we have to clean those twice a day,” said Thompson.

Another coronavirus crisis change, swimming isn’t allowed at this inland this park this year, but those we spoke to would still be interested in setting up their tent.

Like Sciarra whose thankful he moved back to Thomaston a few months ago from Florida to help his sister, “I’m not going back to Florida no time soon. It got really bad down there. I’m safer here.”

“It would be nice to rough it in the woods for a while,” said Depaiva laughing.

“We’re excited to help people, see people, so come on down and get your tents ready,” said Thompson.