Connecticut Approved for Federal Disaster Designation Due to Drought

All eight counties in Connecticut have received disaster designations from the U.S. Department of Agriculture as a result of ongoing drought conditions in the state.

Gov. Ned Lamont said this designation means that Connecticut farmers are eligible to be considered for certain disaster assistance from the Farm Service Agency (FSA). This includes emergency loans, as long as eligibility requirements are met.

The FSA considers each emergency loan application on its own merits by considering the extent of production losses on the farm and the security and repayment ability of the operator, according to Lamont.

The drought is causing major issues for some homeowners as wells begin to dry up.

“Connecticut has been experiencing drought conditions for several months now, and our local farmers are feeling the negative impact from production losses,” Lamont said. “I appreciate the USDA for approving this designation, and I encourage any farmers to contact their local FSA office and apply for assistance.”

The drought in Connecticut is impacting the farm industry, particularly apple orchards, in an unexpected way.

“The USDA’s disaster declaration will help Connecticut farmers mitigate the losses and additional expenses incurred due to the drought,” CT Agriculture Commissioner Bryan P. Hurlburt said. “The impacts have been widespread throughout the state as producers worked to keep fields irrigated, hauled in water when wells went dry, and experienced significant losses of food production and livestock crops.”

Farmers who are interested in applying for assistance should contact their local FSA office.

Last week, the Connecticut Interagency Drought Workgroup increased the drought status to stage 3 for four Connecticut counties: Hartford, New London, Tolland and Windham.

Middlesex and Litchfield counties remain in stage 2 while Fairfield and New Haven counties remain at stage 1.