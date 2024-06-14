Hartford

Connecticut Children's emphasizes window safety as high temps near

By Dave Peck

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

With temperatures expected to reach the mid-90s next week, experts at Connecticut Children's reinforced the importance of safety as people begin to open their windows.

“I think parents should be very astute as to the window falling and having the window open period without having any protection in there,” said James Thomas, of Hartford.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

As temperatures go up, often times, so do windows and that means extra attention for those living with young children.

“Make sure you’re supervising play with your kids. If they are near an open window and especially if the drop from the window to the ground is greater than six feet, this poses a real risk of injury and or death,” said Connecticut Children’s Injury Prevention Center Executive Director Kevin Borrup.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Last year in Hartford, a 2-year-old was killed falling out of a third-story window. According to Borrup, about 119 other children were injured in Connecticut due to similar accidents between 2018 and 2022.

“Parents should be sure that if they’re opening the window, maybe lock it at four inches open so it doesn’t open greater than four inches,” Borrup said.

He says children ages two to five are the most at risk of falling out of a window.

Local

New Haven 55 mins ago

New educational pathway for biotech careers coming to New Haven

New Haven 57 mins ago

Students discuss substance misuse and prevention in New Haven

“I think it should be a statewide requirement that they should have protections on these windows, especially when there’s kids involved,” Thomas said.

Some apartments use bars in order to increase safety. As for screens, Borrup says parents should not rely on them to keep their kids safe.

“We all have screens, but those screens were designed to keep bugs out. They weren’t designed to keep children from falling out the window,” Borrup said.

This article tagged under:

Hartford
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us