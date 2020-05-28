Connecticut Department of Labor to Give Update on Unemployment Claims

Officials from the Connecticut Department of Labor will hold a briefing this afternoon to provide an update on unemployment claims in the state.

The latest report from the U. S. Department of Labor lists Connecticut among the states with the highest unemployment rates, at 18 percent.

Department of Labor Commissioner Kurt Westby and Deputy Commissioner Danté Bartolomeo will hold a news conference at 1 p.m. to provide updates on state and federal unemployment insurance programs.

They said they will also provide an update on the work “underway to establish a modern, full-service contact center for Connecticut consumers who have unemployment-related questions and concerns.”

On Thursday morning, the U.S. Department of Labor released new information that says around 2.1 million people across the country applied for U.S. unemployment benefits last week.

About 41 million people have now applied for aid since the COVID-19 pandemic intensified in March, though not all of them are still unemployed.

The report from the U.S. Department of Labor says Connecticut had one of the highest insured unemployment rates in the week ending May 9 – at 18 percent.

The rate for Washington was 31.2 percent and the rate for Nevada was 26.7 percent, while Florida’s rate was 25 percent.

Hawaii’s rate was 23.4 percent, Michigan’s rate was 23.1 percent and California’s rate was 20.6 percent.

New York’s rate was 19.9 percent, Rhode Island’s was 18.8 percent, Vermont’s was 18.2 percent, Connecticut’s and Georgia’s was 18 percent.