Connecticut Farm Stands Adjust to Rising Inflation Costs

At Cold Spring Brook Farm in Berlin, it’s all about adjusting with inflation.

“Things that we would have discounted, produce that’s seconded they’re certainly flocking for that more and maybe buying a lot of that,” Eric Peterson said.

Peterson said while the cost of groceries continues to rise, his farm is using freshness as its competitive edge.

“The main thing here is that they are getting a much better product, we’re picking every single day, they’re buying something that’s fresh out of the fields and for our very best stuff they’re going to be paying the same or just a little bit more than what they would at the grocery store,” Peterson said.

It's the freshness that Peterson said patrons can cash in on by buying in bulk, freezing produce and seeing savings. He’s also offering an area for patrons to buy day old items that may be a bit banged up.

“Our peppers are $4.49 a pound but over there, you can buy a basket with a couple pounds of peppers in it and it’s only $3.49 for the whole basket so you’re getting a significant savings if you buy that way so it’s like a 50 to 75% savings,” Peterson said.

Between fuel, labor and fertilizer costs, Peterson has had to raise some of his items up to 20% but he says his customers’ commitment to buying fresh is what’s saving him throughout inflation.

“I think that this is going to be the standard,” Peterson said.

There are over 5,500 producers in Connecticut. You can find fresh, high-quality products by clicking here.

