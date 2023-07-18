Connecticut farmers cope with crop losses due to flooding

Connecticut farmers continue to grapple with crop losses due to flooding in the Connecticut River and heavy rainfall.

“This year, 2023 for crop season is over," said Lisa Gilbert with Gilbert Farm in Rocky Hill.

Fields she grows in haven’t been accessible in over 10 days due to the swollen Connecticut River.

They have some crops they can rely on to keep their farm stand going, but they also plan to bring in other local produce from farms inside Connecticut, to support other local farms.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

“See what’s available so we can keep our farm stand open and have local produce for people to enjoy," Gilbert said.

They expect farm stands and farmers markets to experience similar impacts, but despite lack of produce, they still hope people continue to support local agriculture.

Some farmers markets like the Wethersfield Farmers Market are warning customers about possible changes to end the season.

“We will probably have to warn the people that come here the tables will be as full as they usually are,” Doug Sacks with the Wethersfield Farmers Market, said. “But please come out.”

Sacks said support is more important now than ever. Money spent locally will help keep some farmers in business through this season and into the next, but not without some changes to operations.

In the same flooded fields that Gilbert Farms grows most of their produce, Hayes Farm just up the road, grows two-thirds of their winter feed for their cattle.

“We do have feed to feed the animal’s now we are going to have to start searching out markets to sell a lot of them," said Francis Whelan with Hayes Farm.

Whelan expects to sell roughly 40 cattle to save on feed costs through the winter, and to supplement loss of hay revenue.

“It’s a difficult decision for us to make and manage,” Whelan said. “Mother nature wasn’t that gracious to us this year.”

Whelan expects it will take years before his farm is able to recover financially.

Senator Chris Murphy toured Hayes' farm Tuesday, getting a better idea of damage Whelan and other farmers have experienced this summer. He is attempting to determine if there is immediate federal funding available to support farms like Hayes.

But besides financial support, other experts want farmers to consider their mental health.

“The stresses are a little more extreme when you are a losing a major portion of your income due to environmental factors that you can’t control," said Rebecca Toms with UConn Extension.

UConn Extension is one resource farmers can reach out to for support in navigating next steps following disasters like flooding.

Toms recognizes farmers are always under immense pressure but don’t often seek support, especially for their mental health and emotions.

“It’s just a very taxing occupation," Toms said. “Regardless of if the weather is favorable towards you.”

Toms said farmers have been reaching out to one another to seek support, which is good, but she also said they should know resources are available locally and at the state and federal levels.

“The best-case scenario is that farmers will reach out and try to communicate with us and amongst themselves," Toms said.