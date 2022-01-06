Connecticut State Colleges and Universities Moving Ahead With Plans for In-Person Spring Semester

Students within schools in the Connecticut State Colleges and Universities system will be returning for in-person learning as scheduled for the spring semester and the COVID-19 vaccination requirement remains in place.

Students at the state universities in the CSCU system will move in as scheduled on Jan. 17 and 18 and in-person classes will begin on Jan. 19.

In-person classes at the community colleges will begin on Jan. 21.

Beginning Jan. 10, employees at the universities, community colleges and at the system office who have not already done so will return to their regular on-ground schedule or approved telework arrangement, according to a message from CSCU president Terrence Cheng. Charter Oak’s employee schedules will meet the needs of their rolling start dates.

COVID-19 Vaccines

The vaccination requirement for students and employees remains in place. Residential and commuter students who have been granted a medical or nonmedical exemption will be required to submit to weekly testing.

Face Masks

Masks will continue to be required at all times when indoors on campus.

CSCU is said that with a more contagious variant in broad circulation, well-fitting, high-quality masks – such as N95s, KN95s, or KF94s -- not cloth or surgical masks – are more important than ever.

A limited supply will be available for distribution on campuses.

As the Omicron surge continues across the country, experts recommend upgrading your face mask.