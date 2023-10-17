Connecticut's launches new ‘Make It Here' campaign

Connecticut has a new campaign and it’s called “Make It Here.”

“There is no better place to live and work in the U.S. than in Connecticut, and it’s about time that everyone knows it too,” Gov. Ned Lamont said in a statement.

The new campaign, which will replace “Still Revolutionary,” focuses on the state's manufacturing and creative industries.

It highlights several things made in Connecticut and the state has launched the website www.CTmakeithere.com. Residents can use their own photos in the new CT logo.

“The quality of life here is unmatched with our public education, health care systems, and public safety consistently ranked among the best in the nation. We have more than 2,000 miles of hiking and bike paths, award-winning theatre and musicals that often end up on Broadway, and the best pizza in the country. I’m incredibly proud of our state and how our new campaign shows the world what Connecticut has to offer,” Lamont added.

The governor’s office said the campaign was, in part, spurred by recent research that found only 50% of residents are proud of the state and only 21% would recommend the state to others despite high marks as a place to live, work and play.

Learn more information about the “Make it Here” campaign at www.CTmakeithere.com.