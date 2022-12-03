Connecting You to Joy Toy Drive Brings in Thousands of Toys for Children in Need

Thousands of new toys will be going out to kids in need in our communities, thanks to generous people who donated to the Connecting You to Joy Toy Drive.

The drive was at Hartford’s Winterfest in Bushnell Park Saturday morning, hosted by NBC Connecticut, Telemundo Connecticut and Comcast. It benefits Toys for Tots.

About 2,500 toys were donated to that location Saturday. The people who dropped them off said it means a lot to spread kindness this season.

There is someone who knows better than anyone else the joy a new toy can bring a child: Santa Claus!

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

“You can remember the warm and fuzzy glow of opening a present on Christmas morning!" he said. He was greeting children at the event.

However, Santa is not the only one delivering gifts this year.

“I brought a board game!” Aadya Tyegi, a third grader at East Farms Elementary, said.

Hundreds of kids from East Farms Elementary School in Farmington placed 300 items in the truck at the toy drive. It is the 17th year that the school has taken part in the toy drive.

“We've been collecting lots of toys, like everyone in the whole school,” Julieta Suarez, a fourth grader at East Farms Elementary, said.

They have been gathering donations for weeks.

“One day our bins were empty, the next day they were filled to the top,” Jack Calio, an East Farms Elementary fourth grader, said. “It's just so good to know they're going to kids that don't have much.”

They made their deliveries while spreading cheer with carols.

“We can help by bringing some toys and making a nice smile on their face,” Ava Rosario, an East Farms Elementary third grader, said.

Despite the blustery conditions, plenty of people braved the rain to drop off their donations at the park’s Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Arch.

The U.S. Marines will distribute those items to non-profits, schools, and church groups across the state.

“Compared to previous years, we have received double the volunteers that have come out, and we've had a 50 percent increase in organizations and nonprofits requesting toys,” Capt. Connor Vokey said.

Captain Vokey said that last year the drive brought in 41,000 new toys statewide. This year the Marines expect donations to exceed 50,000 toys.

Beyond games, puzzles, stuffed animals, and bikes, a 13-year-old also handed over a check for $565.

Archer Dube, Plainville, gives back through Cans-4-A-Cause. He has donated more than $5,000 to charity over the past two years.

“Kids and other people aren't lucky enough to have the things that we have, so I'd like to give that to them,” Dube said.

Local businesses have also been collecting toys that were delivered to the drive Saturday.

Members of the A&R Employees Union brought toys to their annual holiday party.

Xfinity also placed donation bins at its stores for employees and community members. They brought four pallets, about 500 toys, to the drive.

“A mix of all kinds of stuff to make the holidays bright for these youngsters,” Brad Palazzo, Director of Community Impact for Comcast, said. “It’s what the holiday season is all about. It’s coming together, it’s working together, it’s making each other feel special.”

The spirit of the day was spreading joy.

“I can imagine their faces when they open the gifts!” Aubrey Keough, an East Farms Elementary third grader, said.

“I think they're going to be so excited!” Liliana Juarez, another East Farms Elementary third grader, added.

The kids from East Farms Elementary were glowing after giving to others.

“I get toys for Christmas, and I get really happy, and I think if I get toys, they should also get toys to have fun for the holidays,” Aarshvi Naik, an East Farms Elementary third grader, said.

The toy drive is an effort to put smiles on kids’ faces all across Connecticut this holiday season.

“The surprise effect might make them hopeful,” Santa Claus said. “And that's a great thing for a kid to have: hope.”